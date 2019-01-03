This Dark Souls Trilogy Sale Is too Tempting to Pass Up

Right now, you can score the ultimate Dark Souls collection for less than the price of a single new game. The Dark Souls Trilogy is currently on sale on Amazon for $59.99 (usually $79.99). After an additional coupon offered at checkout, the price is taken down to $56.99. You can find a link to the listing right here.

This is literally everything Dark Souls has to offer, while also being the best of what Dark Souls has to offer. Inside of the very handsome Steelbook, you’re going to find Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II, Dark Souls III, and all accompanying DLC. Here’s the rundown from the official listing of what you get for your money:

Dark Souls Remastered – Return to Lordran in the beautifully remastered game in high definition, 60 fps with single-player or online multiplayer with dedicated servers.

Dark Souls II – The second installment of the series includes the base Dark Souls II game plus all three DLC: Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King, and Crown of the Ivory King.

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades – Dark Souls III is the final journey in the series where players can fight through intense combat solo or team up for in co-op or PvP multiplayer.E

Exclusive Steelbook: Dark Souls Trilogy includes one steel book with iconic Dark Souls art from across the series.

Whether you recently opened your shiny new PS4, or you’re a years-long PlayStation 4 veteran whose never played a Dark Souls game, this trilogy set is the perfect way to begin your journey. By the way, if you’re in the “Soulsborne” spirit, check out this amazing Bloodborne cosplay of Lady Maria.