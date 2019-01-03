Dreams Public Beta Sign Ups Go Live This Week

Learn More About the Dreams Creator Beta Public Sign-Ups During a Live-Stream

The release of Media Molecule’s Dreams has been the butt of many jokes in the video game world (and maybe unfairly so). After all, it was revealed back in 2013 and has been in development ever since. But perhaps the wait will finally be over, as Media Molecule recently released a blog post stating that public beta sign-ups will be live on January 4, 2019. Plus, a live stream that will undoubtedly have more details is on the way.

Per a response on Twitter, there will still be a non-disclosure agreement attached with each beta sign-up and will remain until further notice. As Dreams approaches its final release, the NDAs will slowly start to fade. The details of the sign-ups aren’t available yet, but Media Molecule will cover that during a live-stream tomorrow, as well. The company has been active with streaming lately, as it’s a great way to show off gameplay and interact with the community.

The main focus of this live-stream will be to give some tips and tricks on creating in Dreams, as well as to demonstrate some new, never before seen areas. In addition, it will show off what you can do if you play the beta, as well as have a Media Molecule designer available to answer viewer questions. The team is excited about seeing the community’s creations.

The live-stream will start on January 4, 2019, at 5PM GMT on Twitch, so make sure to tune in to take a deep dive into Dreams and possibly get into the beta. Will you be checking out the live-stream or the beta? Let us know!

[Source: Official Media Molecule Blog]