Ex Hearthstone Developers Are Making a Marvel Game

Some Former Hearthstone Devs Are Working on a Marvel Game

After several game developers left Blizzard last year, many have been wondering what the new indie team, Second Dinner is working on. Ex-Hearthstone Director Ben Brode formed Second Dinner, and his team has been quiet until now. The company announced today that it has received a $30 million investment from a Chinese company, NetEase, to fund a new project set in the Marvel universe.

What’s fascinating is that NetEase is also co-developing Diablo Immortal, a game which, much to the chagrin of Diablo fans, is for mobile devices. Blizzard has had an interesting year, especially with the controversy of Diablo Immortal, the departure of many of its EU Customer Support staff, and the community backlash over the lack of a Diablo 4 announcement.

It will be interesting to see what the new team at Second Dinner makes, now that we know it’s a Marvel game. The Cinematic Universe has been lucrative for Marvel, and with the recent success of Spider-Man for PS4, perhaps the company is trying to bring that success over to the gaming world.

Not much else is known about the game, including its genre or which characters will be included. Currently, the studio is hiring for help on the upcoming Marvel project and has moved to an office in Irvine, California. The team has expressed excitement for the project and will keep us in the loop as the development unfolds.

[Source: Kotaku]