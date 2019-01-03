Epic Games Gives Players a Free Glider After 14 Days of Fortnite Confusion

Epic Games is apologizing to Fortnite players after some confusion surrounding the end of the “14 Days of Fortnite” event. Many had believed that the event would still be active for a few days following the last event, to give anyone who missed a day a chance to catch up. However, complaints began after the event suddenly ended on a different day than expected. Epic has since apologized, and is giving anyone who took part in the event a special reward: the glider for completing the 14th challenge.

We apologize for communicating the wrong end date for 14 Days of Fortnite on social channels. To make up for this, players that completed at least one 14 Days Event Challenge will be granted the Equalizer Glider. Eligible players will begin receiving theirs in the near future. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 2, 2019

Some comments from Epic employees gave the impression that players would have until January 3rd or 4th to finish the challenges, which ended up not being the case. Challenges were still active even following their specific day, which also led many to figure there would be some extra time. Some of them could be quite time-consuming, after all. However, as many had pointed out, there was a countdown indicating when the event would end. It seems that this whole situation is a case of misunderstanding and miscommunication.

Unfortunately, the choice to gift anyone who took part the gift for the final day is a little curious. Many are upset to see people who only competed in one challenge get the same reward as those who did every single one. Opening the event back up for a short time may have been the best solution, but Epic has made its decision.

It’s definitely not the first problem Epic encountered during this event. Winners of the ninth challenge were upset when they didn’t get the promised emote. However, Epic gifted all those affected with the reward only a day later. Hopefully, next year’s event is a little smoother.