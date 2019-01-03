LEGO Lord of the Rings and LEGO Hobbit Can No Longer Be Purchased Digitally

It’s difficult to pin down exactly when it happened, but over the last several weeks, LEGO Lord of the Rings and LEGO The Hobbit have vanished from digital storefronts. Neither title appears on the digital stores for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox platforms.

For those that already own the LOTR adaptations, there’s no need to worry. It seems they can still be downloaded from a player’s online library of games. However, these two titles are no longer available to buy digitally.

Warner Bros. Interactive has not yet explained why this has happened. It seems the problem could be with regards to licensing. Since LEGO LOTR and LEGO Hobbit are specifically based on films, the rules that govern them are different to those concerning Monolith’s Middle-earth franchise. Therefore, for the time being, the latter should be safe from licensing troubles.

Interestingly, Warner Bros. Interactive has not made a statement about the matter. Reportedly, Eurogamer reached out to the publisher for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

LEGO Lord of the Rings originally hit store shelves in late 2012. To an extent, it adapted the stories of the three films, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. This title never received a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One rerelease. Given current events, such a release is unlikely to ever occur. LEGO The Hobbit released in April 2014, launching on both last-gen consoles and the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Fans of LEGO games still have other franchises with which they can invest in. LEGO DC Super-Villains just launched, and a LEGO Movie 2 game is already in the works.

[Source: Eurogamer]