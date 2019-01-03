This PUBG and PlayStation Plus Bundle Will Save You Serious Cash

If you just got a PlayStation 4 over the holidays and are looking to partake in some intense battle royale action, we have the perfect deal for you. Right now you can grab PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and a year of PlayStation Plus for only $69.99. You can find a link to this limited-time bundle right here.

This is a stellar deal. Typically, you’d have to pay $30 for PUBG on its own, and a year of PlayStation Plus usually goes for $60. If you know you’re going to want PlayStation Plus and you want to play one of the most popular multiplayer games of the generation, save yourself $20 by grabbing the two bundled together! This deal is only going to be live until January 13th. So if you’re going to pull the trigger, you’ll want to do it sooner, rather than later.

If you’re reading this and you are in fact new to the PlayStation community, welcome! You can think of PlayStation Plus like VIP pass that unlocks the best of what your new PS4 has to offer. Most games that have multiplayer functionality require a PlayStation Plus subscription in order to play online, so if you’re wanting to play with friends, it’s a no-brainer.

Your PlayStation Plus membership will also entitle you to multiple free games every month. As long as your PS Plus sub is active, each month you’ll be able to add full, big-budget games to your library to play for free. Here are the games you can download in January. You’ll also get exclusive discounts during sales, and cloud storage for your game save data. This is a killer deal on a killer service, so make sure you sign up soon.