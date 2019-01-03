Rebellion Acquires TickTock Games

Developer and Publisher Rebellion Developments has announced its acquisition of TickTock Games. With the acquisition, TickTock will become Rebellion North, making it Rebellion’s fourth studio, alongside Rebellion Liverpool and Rebellion Warwick.

In an official statement from Rebellion, CEO and Co-Founder Jason Kingsley said the move serves as a “great way to start 2019.” TickTock Games celebrated the news on its official Twitter page, noting the studio’s excitement about joining a long-time industry partner. See the tweet in question below:

We are joining the Rebellion! Awesome news, our long term partner @Rebellion has acquired us and we have a new name Rebellion North, exciting times ahead! — ticktockgames (@ticktockgames) January 3, 2019

As noted above, TickTock is no stranger to working alongside Rebellion Developments. TickTock developed the Rebellion-published release of 2017’s Rogue Trooper Redux for the PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. TickTock also aided in the development of Battlezone Gold Edition’s Nintendo Switch release.

At present, there’s no word on what the newly deemed Rebellion North will be working on. Neither the publisher nor the recently acquired studio has offered so much as a tease. Considering the ink has probably yet to dry on Rebellion’s acquisition, news of this nature will likely remain under wraps for some time.

Rebellion’s most recent release is Strange Brigade, a third-person co-op shooter that’s currently available on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. The publisher has some surprises up its sleeve, too, as a few unannounced titles are set to launch in 2019. Additionally, a leak for the remaster of Sniper Elite V2 just hit the web on the Australian Classification Board. This year may very well prove a major one for the UK-based company.