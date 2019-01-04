Learn What Anthem’s The Lost Arcanist Mission Will Entail

In a recent video released on IGN, we got a look at some new gameplay for the upcoming online multiplayer RPG, Anthem. The video makes it clear that this is alpha footage and is not 100% indicative of the final product. However, it is nearing release, so this Anthem gameplay footage is pretty close to what we will see when it launches and shows us exactly what we need to know about three Javelins and The Lost Arcanist mission.

The footage shows off three Javelins, the fully customizable exosuits that can be equipped with different weapons and abilities. The three Javelins shown are the Interceptor, Storm, and Colossus, each with different perks that enhance gameplay. Interceptor is geared towards close quarters action and can quickly maneuver in and out combat. Storm focuses more on aerial combat and uses powerful tech to summon different attacks without touching the ground. Finally, Colossus is, as the name suggests, a walking tank, with an emphasis on heavy armor and brute force.

The Lost Arcanist mission shown in the Anthem gameplay video is played from beginning to end with a three-person team consisting of the aforementioned Javelins. Throughout the mission, we get a good look at the exosuits in action, as well as dialogue between characters and NPCs. While this particular mission structure isn’t anything we haven’t seen before—defeat enemies, follow a way-point, interact with object, and repeat—it is interesting to see the how the Javelins interact with one another as well as how traversal works in the seemingly humongous world.

Anthem is set for release on February 22, 2019, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: IGN]