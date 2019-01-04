Copy of Resident Evil 2 Remake Spotted in the Wild Is a Fake

Admittedly, many of us were concerned at the prospect of a Resident Evil 2 Remake leak. Not just because leaks are bad and break the official street date rules, but when leaked copies are out in the wild, that usually means spoilers will start popping up on the internet. Earlier on January 4, 2019, a Twitter user by the name of Veteran Trainer LORD Tweeted a photo (shown below) of an apparent leaked copy of the upcoming horror game. But things may not be as they seem.

Here is the first tweet reporting the fake.

welp, Resident Evil 2 Remake is already leaked in some stores in Europe Beware from the spoilers (if you don’t want to see the new surprises in the remake)#ResidentEvil2 pic.twitter.com/gSFytEJXjl — Veteran Trainer LORD (@aos_lord) January 4, 2019

It’s unclear if this was originally supposed to be the Twitter user’s copy or if the image was actually found elsewhere. But in an interesting turn of events, a Twitter user by the name of Matthias Mirlach, who is also a member of Capcom’s staff, advised people that this Resident Evil 2 Remake leak is a “(well done) fake” and that copies of the game had not shipped to retailers yet.

Alright, the RE2 box appears to be a fake (confirmed by Capcom DE) whew https://t.co/l10ItP8rLI — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 4, 2019

A few Twitter comments later, Veteran Trainer LORD did say that someone sent it to him, but who knows if that was the user’s original intent. Either way, we can rest assured that we are safe from spoilers, at least for the time being. Resident Evil 2 Remake is a game that many of us are super excited about and it’s unfortunate that we have to worry about spoilers for a game that isn’t even out yet.

Leaked games are still a growing concern, especially with hotly anticipated titles. Recently, leaked copies of Kingdom Hearts III were found and the spoilers were running rampant. As we shift to more ubiquity in the digital space, the fear of leaked games should slowly disappear, but that shift will take a long while. In the meantime, we should all be kind and avoid spoiling things for one another so we can all enjoy things together.

[Source: Nibel and Matthias Mirlach via Twitter]