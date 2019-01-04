Lovecraftian Horror Title Conarium Will Hit Consoles in February 2019

Conarium’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release has a solid launch window of February 2019. The game’s late 2016 announcement teased that it would hit consoles in 2017. While PC received the game during this period, console players were left waiting. The Lovecraftian horror title was then set for a 2018 release on consoles, which obviously never occurred. Thankfully, those looking forward to Conarium can now rest easy.

In addition to news of Conarium’s impending console launch, developer Zoetrope Interactive and publisher Iceburg Interactive have also treated fans to a new look at the game. Check out the latest trailer for Conarium in the video below:

Players who purchase the title for PS4 Pro or Xbox One X have a few enhancements awaiting them. These enhancements will allow players to choose whether they prefer to favor resolution or favor performance. Favoring resolution locks the game at 30 FPS and significantly boosts the resolution. Choosing to favor performance locks Conarium at a resolution of 1080p, while it runs 60 FPS.

Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness novella, Conarium has earned its fair share of accolades. Mostly, fans of the title seem enamored with its faithfulness to the atmosphere famous in Lovecraftian works. The game’s original soundtrack has additionally received plenty of praise.

Frank Gilman serves as the protagonist of Conarium, a scientist who awakes on the Upuaut research base in Antartica, near the South Pole. With the base deserted, though there were other scientists involved in the expedition, Frank must uncover the events that led to his and the Upuaut’s seeming abandonment. Of course, as with other Lovecraftian tales, something sinister is at work. Monsters lurk, weird science has been unhinged, and the only way out is to proceed through the horror.

Conarium launches in February for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, a specific date has not yet been set by the title’s developer and publisher.

[Source: Conariumgame.com]