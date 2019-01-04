Devil May Cry 5 Gets an Unsurprising ESRB Rating

With two months until its release, Devil May Cry 5 has officially been rated by the ESRB. While the ultimate rating should be surprising to no one, it’s a nice reminder that this game is quickly on its way. Devil May Cry is officially rated “Mature,” meaning you’ll need to be at least seventeen to purchase it.

This rating is due to blood, partial nudity, strong language, and violence. The rating description doesn’t give too much away, but does give players an idea of what to expect when playing:

This is an action game in which players follow the story of three heroes (Dante, Nero, V) in their quest to save the world from demons. From a third-person perspective, players use swords, guns, and special attacks (e.g., a prosthetic hand with electric bursts) to kill hordes of demons in frenetic combat. Battles are highlighted by gunfire, screams of pain, and slow-motion finishing moves/highlights. One cutscene depicts civilians screaming in pain while being impaled by demon tentacles. Blood appears frequently during combat and stains several environments. Some female characters are depicted partially nude, with their breasts and buttocks minimally covered by blood, light, or clothing. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in the dialogue.

Based off the trailers we’ve already seen for Devil May Cry 5 and, well, the previous games in the series, many likely were expecting this rating. The listing also brings up Devil May Cry 5’s in-game purchases, although only briefly.

Devil May Cry 5 will be released on March 8, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want more than just the game, you can get plenty of extras. Different editions of the game include recreations of the van featured in-game, and even Dante’s jacket to wear.

[Source: ESRB]