The Retro Diablo III Event Returns for Another Year

What better way to kick off the new year than by revisiting the past? For another year, Diablo III is letting players take a journey to the Diablo of yesteryear. “The Darkening of Tristram” is an event designed to celebrate the original Diablo’s anniversary. It’s running from now until January 31, 2019.

In “The Darkening of Tristram,” cultists take over the map of Diablo III. Taking on a quest to stop them will lead you to a portal that takes you back to “Old Tristram,” aka the original Diablo. Everything will look like it’s been ripped straight out the 90’s, polygons and all.

It’ll just be like playing the original Diablo. You’ll have to face all of the bosses from the first game in the series, including the Lord of Terror himself, Diablo. As with any good limited-time event, there is plenty of exclusive loot you can get your hands on. You’ll be able to find things like “transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets,” and a whole lot more. The lead-up to the event began on December 31, 2018, when the cultists began showing up. The portal is now officially open, allowing you to fully embrace nostalgia.

2018 has been a sort of rocky road for Diablo, so hopefully 2019 is more successful. After a controversial BlizzCon 2018, reports quickly emerged that Diablo 4 was supposed to be announced at the convention. However, Blizzard quickly countered that, though we shall see if the new year will bring a new Diablo game.

With rumors of cost-cutting and different executive shake-ups, the future is certainly up in the air for Blizzard. Hopefully a reminder of the past is just what the fans need.

[Source: Blizzard]