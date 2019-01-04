The Dreams Creator Beta Registration Is Now Open and Invitations Go Out Soon

Registration is now live for the Dreams Creator Closed Beta. For most of you, this will be your first opportunity to go hands on with Media Molecule’s innovative creation tools, which can be used to create almost anything you can conceive, from games, to interactive movies, to mind-twisting psychedelic shorts. You can sign up right here.

Media Molecule will be sending out the beta invitation on January 11, 2019, and the closed beta will run until January 21, 2019. That gives you a little over a week to let your imagination run free, and create something special. This isn’t just a demo, though. Media Molecule is wanting the community to experiment with these creation tools, and offer honest feedback.

While most of those creation tools and a handful of tutorials will be available to you, it’s important to keep in mind that this is not representative of the complete Dreams experience. Certain tools and assets will not be available in the beta, nor will VR support or proper co-op play. Here’s a brief outline from Media Molecule’s FAQ about what won’t be included in the Dreams Creator Closed Beta:

Our story mode won’t be playable in Beta. We’ve also removed a lot of our content (bits & bobs, assets, unfinished things) as we want to ensure that everything on the server is finished and can carry over into the final game. We don’t want to tweak anything of ours that you’ve used in your creations between now and launch and accidentally ruin your work. There also won’t be trophies, some of the Dreamiverse (social) features or the full slate of imp customization, imp quests or final Community Jams flow.

The good news, as you might have read, is that your creations will carry over into the full version of Dreams. You’re also eligible to participate in the beta even if you don’t have PlayStation Plus, so make sure to register!