Bethesda Resolves Lawsuit Against Warner Bros Over Fallout Shelter

In the summer of 2018, it was revealed that Bethesda Softworks filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Behavior Interactive for allegedly stealing design, artwork, and codes from Fallout Shelter to create their Westworld game. Now the lawsuit has been “amicably resolved,” according to Bethesda, although no further details were given.

Below is the official statement Bethesda released on Thursday, January 3, 2019:

Bethesda Softworks and Behaviour Interactive jointly announced today that the parties have amicably resolved the lawsuit Bethesda brought against Behaviour and others related to the Fallout Shelter and Westworld mobile games.

While this statement was shared yesterday, according to Polygon, a notice was filed in federal court on December 12, 2018 and stated that both sides agreed to pay for their own costs and attorney’s fees. Bethesda Softworks dismissed its claims with prejudice. This means it has been dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court under the same claims.

Both games are construction and management simulators that involve keeping NPCs happy by maintaining and expanding their environment. Plus, Behaviour Interactive had its hand in making both Fallout Shelter and Westworld. All of this led Bethesda Softworks to call Westworld a “blatant ripoff,” an accusation that Warner Bros. vehemently denied.

But now this lawsuit is one less thing on Bethesda’s plate in 2019.

Westworld is exclusive to mobile devices, but both games remain free to play. You can download Fallout Shelter now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, or mobile devices.

[Source: Polygon]