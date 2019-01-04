Fortnite Week 5 Challenges and Free Battle Star Location Revealed

Following a festive update, Fortnite‘s week five challenges have been revealed. Lucky for you, this week’s Battle Pass challenges are among the easiest we’ve seen in weeks. Here’s the brief rundown of the free challenges and Battle Pass challenges, and we’ve pinpointed the location of this week’s free Battle Star for you as well. First up, the challenges:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (1)

Deal damage to opponents structures (5,000)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower (1)

Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms (7)

Search between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree (1)

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away (3)

The hardest challenge in the entire list is the last Battle Pass challenge, which will require some close-range combat. For shotgun lovers, that won’t be an issue. So how about that free Battle Stars? The challenge asks you to search “between a giant rock man, a crowned tomato, and an encircled tree.”

If you look right between Frosty Flights and Happy Hamlet on the map, you can see the opening where the Battle Star is located. Just head east of the Tomato Temple, and you’ll find it.

If nothing else, that’s one Battle Star earned, and the rest you can tackle at your leisure. Landing at Polar Peak and dancing on top of water tower should both be achievable over the course of two matches, so knock those out and unlock some rewards. Speaking of rewards, if you participated at all in the 14 Days of Fortnite, you have a free glider coming your way. More info on that here.

