The PlayStation Gear Store x Insert Coin Collab Has Gorgeous Results

The PlayStation Gear Store had its comeback in the works for months now, teasing that “something awesome” would arrive soon. It’s here now and hitting the ground running with a PlayStation blue bomber jacket made in collaboration with Insert Coin, a video game inspired clothing company known for its subtle and sleek designs. This jacket is exclusive to the PlayStation Gear Store.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, shipping is only available in select regions: the UK, Franche, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Check out this official PlayStation Blue Souvenir Jacket in detail.

The PlayStation Gear Store offers a lot more than this collaboration piece. Its online store is divided into several categories: Shop by Brand, Clothing, Accessories, Collectibles, Offers, Coming Soon, or Christmas. Note that shopping by brand can be more aptly described as shopping by a franchise. In addition to having a slew of fandoms to shop from, you can also get general PlayStation brand merchandise and enjoy Funko Pop and Stubbins products.

Here are the game series that are represented on PlayStation Gear: Assassin’s Creed, Batman Arkham Asylum,Bioshock Collection, Bloodborne, Borderlands, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Dark Souls, Destiny 2, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Dishonored, Doom, Dragonball Z, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Farcry 5, Fate/extella: The Umbral Star, Final Fantasy, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, God of War, Guilty Gear, Hitman, Horizon Zero Dawn, King of Fighters XIV, Kingdom Hearts, Mafia III, Marvel, Mass Effect, Mega Man, Metal Gear Solid, Monster Hunter: World, Mortal Kombat X, Naruto Shippuden, Nino Kuni III Revenant Kingdom, One Piece, Overwatch, Persona 5, Portal 2, Prey, Rage 2, Resident Evil, Ricky and Morty, Shadow of the Colossus, Sonic The Hedgehod, South Park, Marvel Spider-Man, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Street Fighter, Tekken, The Last Guardian, The Last Of Us, The Witcher, Titanfall 2, Tokyo Ghoul, Tomb Raider, Uncharted, and Yu Gi Oh.

If you’re looking for even more Sony related outfits, be sure to take a look at Paul George‘s PlayStation sneakers. The PG 2.5 x PlayStation kick comes in both retro grey, black, and modern blue colorways.

[Source: Twitter]