RPG Maker MV Delayed Due to Development Difficulties

Sad news for all you budding RPG creators in the Western part of the world. NIS America has announced that the North American release of the RPG Maker MV console port has been delayed, due to “ongoing issues with development.” Even worse, we don’t have a clear idea on just when it will be releasing, only that it’s been pushed back to “later in 2019.” It was originally supposed to release on February 26, 2019.

The publisher opted to not go into details of what kinds of problems the development team faced. It should be noted that RPG Maker MV on consoles is already out in Japan (it released on PC in 2015). However, the console launch of RPG Maker MV has been full of issues, so it’s likely the developers want to focus on fixing those problems before putting its product out. “Until they are resolved, the release date will be postponed for later in 2019,” the announcement stated. With that, we may not see a new release date for some time.

An RPG Maker MV console port was originally discovered via an Amazon Mexico leak. About a month following the leak, NIS America officially revealed it would be bringing the latest version of the game creator to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

RPG Maker MV will be released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It’s already available on PC worldwide and both the PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan, for those interested. Are you disappointed at the delay? Or are you happy the developers have the time to fix the issues already present in the game? Let us know!