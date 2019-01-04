The Mage’s Tale Will Let You Be a Wizard in PSVR This February

Developed by inXile Entertainment and originally released on June 20, 2017 for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, The Mage’s Tale will be bringing its brand of dungeon crawling RPG action to PlayStation VR on February 5, 2019. See what people are praising in the game’s accolades trailer below.

Your master, who is teaching you mystic arts, has been kidnapped by a corrupt wizard named Gaufroi. Team up with another mage, Algui, and navigate ten dungeons while vanquishing foes, avoiding traps, and deciphering puzzles. Slowly gain and master all the elemental powers to aid you on your quest.

The Mage’s Tale may be positioned as a new, unknown adventure but it does take place in The Bard’s Tale universe: making the mysterious a bit more familiar.

Below are the game’s key features.

Collect mystic ingredients, which you can use to craft hundreds of custom spells in your very own Mage’s Workshop.

Explore the ancient crypts, sewers, and dungeons to discover devious traps and secret rooms hidden around every corner.

Experience a story that takes place in the same world as The Bard’s Tale series and soon before the events of The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep!

The Mage’s Tale is an adventure designed from the ground up to capture the magic of the VR gaming experience.

The Mage’s Tale will be released on February 5, 2019 on the PSVR.

[Source: Twitter]