Hitman 2, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and More Added to European PlayStation Store’s January Sale
In case you missed it, the European PlayStation Store is currently running a massive January sale, offering discounts on a wide range of titles including some recent releases. Sony has now added more games to the promotion, including Hitman 2 and Yakuza Kiwami 2.
The list of new additions is as follows. Do note that prices vary between countries so you’ll need to log into your local store page.
- Armikrog
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Defiance 2050: Starter Class Pack
- Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports UFC 3
- EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass
- FIFA 19/NHL 19 bundle
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
- EA Sports bundle
- FIFA 19/Madden 19 bundle
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga Trilogy
- Let Them Come
- Pro Fishing Simulator
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- TERA: 1,000 EMP
- TERA: 12,000 EMP
- TERA: 2,200 EMP
- TERA: 4,600 EMP
- The Banner Saga 1
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Long Dark
- Toren
- Warframe: 170 Platinum
- Warframe: 370 Platinum
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Kiwami 2: Clan Creator Bundle
According to the PS Store pages, sale will end for the first batch of titles on January 12, 2019. Discounts on the aforementioned titles are valid until January 19.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]