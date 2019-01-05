Hitman 2, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and More Added to European PlayStation Store’s January Sale

In case you missed it, the European PlayStation Store is currently running a massive January sale, offering discounts on a wide range of titles including some recent releases. Sony has now added more games to the promotion, including Hitman 2 and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

The list of new additions is as follows. Do note that prices vary between countries so you’ll need to log into your local store page.

Armikrog

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Defiance 2050: Starter Class Pack

Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition

EA Sports UFC 3

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 Season Pass

FIFA 19/NHL 19 bundle

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition

EA Sports bundle

FIFA 19/Madden 19 bundle

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Banner Saga Trilogy

Let Them Come

Pro Fishing Simulator

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Shining Resonance Refrain

Star Wars Battlefront II

TERA: 1,000 EMP

TERA: 12,000 EMP

TERA: 2,200 EMP

TERA: 4,600 EMP

The Banner Saga 1

The Banner Saga 2

The Long Dark

Toren

Warframe: 170 Platinum

Warframe: 370 Platinum

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Kiwami 2: Clan Creator Bundle

According to the PS Store pages, sale will end for the first batch of titles on January 12, 2019. Discounts on the aforementioned titles are valid until January 19.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]