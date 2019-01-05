Marvel Games Updated Its Twitter Profile Picture and Fans Think It’s Teasing a Fantastic Four Game

Not long after former Blizzard Entertainment developers announced that they were working on a new Marvel game, the official Marvel Games’ Twitter account updated its profile picture (above) that fans believe is hinting at a new Fantastic Four game.

While many are convinced that this logo has something to do with Fantastic Four, some believe that it could be referring to the rumored Marvel vs. Capcom 4. It’s also quite possible that Marvel Games isn’t teasing anything at all but wishful thinking doesn’t hurt!

Hearthstone developers’ new studio, Second Dinner, recently secured $30 million worth of investment from NetEase for its Marvel project, which has been in development for six months already.

“I’ve worked with Hamilton [Chu] and Ben [Brode] for years and they are exactly who we want making Marvel games,” said Jay Ong, head of Marvel Games. “They and the team they’ve assembled at Second Dinner have made some of the greatest games in history. And now, working with the Marvel Games team and playing in the Marvel Universe…it’s going to be Amazing! Or maybe Spectacular! Or Incredible! Or Mighty! Or quite possibly all of the above!”

Second Dinner is already looking for fresh talent, and is encouraging people to apply by offering “competitive salaries, insurance, 401k – all that real-company stuff.”

“The team is really excited to get some new perspectives on the game and some awesome folks to help design and build it,” added Brode, who is Second Dinner’s Chief Creative Officer.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Marvel Games (Twitter) via ResetEra]