It Doesn’t Look Like LEGO The Lord of the Rings and LEGO The Hobbit Will Be Returning to Digital Stores

We recently reported that LEGO The Lord of the Rings and LEGO The Hobbit were removed from all digital storefronts without a warning. As noted by Eurogamer, the games were delisted around January 1, 2019, suggesting that a licensing agreement may have expired.

In the absence of an official statement from Warner Bros., we were hoping that the games were pulled temporarily (we really enjoyed The Hobbit) but it looks that isn’t the case. A company representative has confirmed as much in a brief statement provided to Eurogamer.

“LEGO The Lord of the Rings and LEGO The Hobbit will no longer be available for sale in digital stores,” said the publisher. “The games will remain in players’ libraries if they already own them.”

Warner Bros. did not say why the titles were removed but licensing agreements expiring is the most common reason for games disappearing from digital stores.

LEGO The Hobbit was originally set to receive downloadable content based on The Battle of the Five Armies, which wasn’t out at the time of the game’s release in 2014. Executive Producer Nick Ricks said that the developers had “exciting plans” for the content. However, Warner Bros. later released a statement announcing that there were no plans to develop any DLC based on the final film of the trilogy, leaving players disappointed.

“The game provides an excellent set-up for the concluding chapter of Peter Jackson’s film, The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies,” Warner Bros. said at the time, much to fans’ dismay.

[Source: Eurogamer]