Alien’s Twitter Is Teasing Something Related to Amanda Ripley Again With the Tagline ‘Read. Play. Watch’

A new Alien video game has been in the works for a while but what that video game entails and when we’ll catch a glimpse of it is anybody’s guess. Meanwhile, folks behind the franchise’s social media accounts seem to be enjoying dropping hints and teasers on various channels.

The latest teaser comes from Alien‘s official Twitter account, and like the previous teaser on Instagram, it has to do with Amanda Ripley. Check it out.

While this tweet may seem like a generic tease, fans think that the tagline “Read. Play. Watch.” is possibly referring to a video game.

Amanda Ripley was the protagonist of Creative Assembly’s 2014 release, Alien: Isolation. Fans are now hoping for a sequel, especially in light of recent references to the character.

Back in November 2018, a 20th Century Fox trademark for Alien: Blackout appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. It was filed under the categories pertaining to computer and video game discs, entertainment software, multimedia content, etc.

At the time, teasers pointed towards a reveal at The Game Awards. However, despite Geoff Keighley’s involvement, Alien: Blackout didn’t appear at the event.

What do you think is happening in the world of Alien? Any chance we’ll see a new game between now and E3 2019? Share all your theories with us below! In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye out for more information and keep you posted.