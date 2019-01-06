Overwatch Is Getting a ‘Cool Little Surprise’ and Balance Patch Soon

Blizzard has been a little quiet lately on the Overwatch front. Fans have been flocking the official forums to voice concerns about the state of the game, especially considering the recent decline in the number of monthly active users across Activision Blizzard titles.

Developer Jeff Kaplan broke his silence this weekend, and told fans that alongside a balance patch, a “cool little surprise” is set to hit Overwatch sometime this week. The post reads:

We worked on a balance patch this week. We’re hoping to put that patch on the PTR next week. The last time I said that, it was late and everyone flipped out. So please, don’t flip out if things slip… they often do. Also, there’s another cool little surprise coming next week. Excited! (sorry no details at this time as changes are still in flux… the PTR will get notes when it goes out… no dev update)

Overwatch has been a huge success for Blizzard but it’s certainly showing signs of fatigue. As many users have pointed out, in-game events are often recycled and balancing is an on-going problem. Players feel that some characters and issues (including the game’s messy reporting system) have been neglected.

For its part, Blizzard said back in December 2018 that it’s working on new heroes alongside balancing existing ones, developing new features, and working on “top secret stuff” that the developers are unable to discuss at the moment.

As for the surprise, no hints have been given but we’ll find out soon enough.

