Watch People Get Blown to Bits in This RAGE 2 Gameplay Video

YouTube user Quake ChampionsPRO (via ResetEra) recently uploaded 15 minutes of new RAGE 2 gameplay, which seems to have been recorded at a recent event. The video above showcases plenty of action and gunfights worth checking out if you’re interested in the upcoming release. However, do note that this upload isn’t exactly the best quality, and features a lot of commentary so you might want to bring the volume level down a notch.

In development at Avalanche Studios, RAGE 2 is billed as an improvement over its predecessor. Id Software’s Studio Director, Tim Willits, told Game Informer back in December that the sequel will address the original’s flaws. The 2010 release was criticized for its lackluster ending, which id Software and Avalanche Studios acknowledge. The developers have promised that RAGE 2 will come with a “cool” ending.

Game Director, Magnus Redfors, added:

The main story of the game has a good ending with closure. Once you finish the main story, you’re allowed to continue on and explore the open world. It will continue to exist as a state and you can gather money and become more powerful [during the post-game]. So many people who play open-world game are completionists and want to keep on playing, so we’ll keep the world open.

RAGE 2 will release on May 19, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will not feature “typical” multiplayer but the developers have plans to add “social components” among other features for player retention.

What do our readers think of the gameplay? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: ResetEra]