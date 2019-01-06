Resident Evil 2 Trophies Have Appeared Online, Platinum Requires Playing the Game in Hardcore Mode

An image of Resident Evil 2‘s retail copy was recently circulating on Twitter, giving birth to reports that the game has leaked. Although Capcom claimed the image was fake, it looks like one or two copies have certainly leaked because the game’s trophy list has appeared online in form of PlayStation 4 screenshots.

The entire list is now unofficially available on PSNProfiles (meaning it’s not pulled from PS servers), which you can see below. However, beware of potential spoilers!

Trophy Type – Trophy Name – Trophy Description Platinum – Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies.

Bronze – Welcome to the city of the Dead – Make it to the police station.

Bronze – Path to the Goddess – Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.

Bronze – Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station.

Bronze – Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s segment.

Bronze – Hide and Seek – Complete Sherry’s segment.

Bronze – A Great Need for a Shower – Escape from the sewers.

Silver – A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story.

Silver – A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story.

Silver – Broken Umbrella – Witness the true ending.

Bronze – The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together.

Bronze – Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots.

Bronze – Customizer – Customize a weapon.

Bronze – Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife.

Bronze – Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon.

Bronze – That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window.

Bronze – Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon.

Bronze – A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe.

Bronze – First Break-in – Open a dial safe.

Bronze – Bon Appétit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy.

Bronze – Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon.

Bronze – Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air.

Bronze – Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyze a licker’s sense of hearing.

Bronze – Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head.

Silver – Gotcha! – Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.

Bronze – Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items.

Bronze – A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max.

Bronze – One Slick Super-spy – Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada’s gameplay segment.

Bronze – Young Escape – Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry’s segment.

Bronze – With Time to Spare – Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze – In The Blink of an Eye – Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze – Lore Explorer – Read all of the files.

Silver – Complete Vermin Extermination = Destroy all Mr. Raccoons.

Silver – Master of Unlocking – Open all of the safes and locks in the game.

Gold – Leon “S.” Kennedy – Complete Leon’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.

Gold – Sizzling Scarlet hero – Complete Claire’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.

Gold – Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode.

Gold – Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode.

Silver – Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item.

Silver – Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box.

Silver – A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps or fewer in one playthrough.

Bronze – Grim Reaper – Complete “The 4th Survivor” extra mode.

It looks like the Platinum will be challenging for some, depending on how difficult the Hardcore mode is.

Resident Evil 2 will release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.

