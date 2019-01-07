It Turns Out Alien: Blackout Is a Mobile Game

We’ve been waiting since the end of 2018 to find out if Alien: Blackout was real and, if so, what exactly it was. Well, we now know it’s real, but its ultimate reveal is bound to leave more than a few disappointed. Alien: Blackout is a survival horror title that will once again star Amanda Ripley, protagonist of Alien: Isolation and Ellen Ripley’s daughter. There’s just one other thing: it’s a mobile-exclusive title. It’s set to release on January 24, 2019 for iOS and Android devices.

She thought she could run… she thought she could hide… Help #AmandaRipley fight off the Xenos in the new mobile game @AlienBlackout available January 24. #ReadPlayWatch pic.twitter.com/C6QIU3ayIX — Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 7, 2019

Be sure to check out the first Alien: Blackout trailer here:

Alien: Blackout once again centers around Ripley, who must lead her crew in a desperate attempt to survive the terrifying Xenomorph. With a very limited power supply, every choice you make is crucial to your survival.

Here’s what’s featured in Alien: Blackout:

SURVIVE OR DIE – Using only the space station’s limited power supply to operate a holographic map, surveillance cameras, and motion tracker, attempt to remain hidden and protect your crew from the perfect hunter in seven fear-inducing levels. A NEW CHAPTER IN THE ALIEN FRANCHISE – A new chapter in the Alien franchise following the saga of Amanda Ripley, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, between the films Alien and Aliens. FIRST CLASS ALIEN MOBILE EXPERIENCE – An immersive and captivating Alien experience, perfectly designed for mobile gaming, bringing the Alien story to life. ENCOUNTER FEAR AGAIN AND AGAIN – Every decision can lead to a different conclusion. Players can test different strategies and theories to outlast the Xenomorph in pursuit of victory!

We had first heard about Alien: Blackout after a trademark filing was discovered in November 2018. Speculation was that we’d see a reveal at The Game Awards 2018, but that ended up not happening. Then, the official Alien social media accounts began to tease something involving Ripley. A few days ago, the Alien Twitter account began to use the tagline “Read. Play. Watch.” The tease led many to hope a new Alien game was on the way, though it’s likely this isn’t what they had in mind.

Many are thinking the “Read. Play. Watch.” tagline is hinting at a larger overall multimedia project. We’ll see if that’s the case, though the Alien account did tweet this out:

Dear Alien fans, there is still more to come… very soon. #ReadPlayWATCH #AmandaRipley — Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 7, 2019

Are you excited to play Alien: Blackout, even if it’s not on your console? Let us know!