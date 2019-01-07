Become a Walker in The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s Broken Toys

Despite everything that happened with Telltale Games in fall 2018, we will still be seeing the conclusion of Clementine’s story in The Walking Dead: The Final Season. It is all thanks to Skybound Games. The studio picked up where Telltale left off, after its demise, and has been working to get the community the remaining two episodes. Now, we have gotten a trailer from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 3, titled “Broken Toys”, that depicts some of the most brutal sequences the series has ever seen.

The trailer gives us an intense look at what the characters must do to survive, while focusing on a grownup version of Clementine and what she has to do. She’s come a long way since the first season, and it’s surprising to see her acting so aggressively. But being surrounded by zombies and watching loved ones die for years will probably do that to you.

This is the third episode out of four for The Final Season, which means we still have one last episode to play before we say goodbye to Telltale’s The Walking Dead for good. While it’s sad that we may never see these games again, and even more sad that Telltale shut its doors, it’s comforting to know that the community and developers will have some closure with this release. We’re still wishing the former Telltale employees the best and hope they’ve landed on their feet after the layoffs.

It’s unclear when the final episode will release, but we will let you know when we find out. It shouldn’t be too much longer.

In the meantime, The Walking Dead Final Season Episode 3, “Broken Toys”, will release on January 15, 2019 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. If you purchased the Season Pass, this will be available to download at no additional charge. Let’s hope Clem makes it out of this alive!