Atlus Is Teasing a Special Catherine: Full Body Announcement Coming Soon

Atlus is teasing a big Catherine: Full Body announcement. The official Japanese Twitter account for Catherine urged fans to check back on January 10, 2019 at 10 pm Eastern time. That’s January 11th at noon in Japan. “On January 11 at 12 (noon),” the Tweet states, “we will make an announcement we have been saving for Catherine: Full Body on this account…”

Atlus-fan speculation is second only to Nintendo-fan speculation, so you can imagine the hype on message boards and forums is already off the charts. Western Atlus fans obviously have much more to look forward to from this announcement, since we don’t know when Catherine: Full Body is supposed to come to the States. A Western PS4 release date would be a very welcome surprise, but if that were the case, we would have expected this announcement to be teased from Western Atlus accounts.

It’s hard to imagine what big surprises could be in store for a game that’s due to ship in just over a month. Catherine: Full Body comes out in Japan on February 14, so it’s a bit far-fetched to think that Atlus would reveal a Nintendo Switch or PC port right before that happens. Japanese viewers wouldn’t particularly care for a PC port, so we don’t expect to see that in a Japanese stream. A Nintendo Switch announcement may very well cannibalize sales on PS4, even with a later release date, so it’s hard to imagine that happening as well.

Another cross-over event could be in the works, with costumes or characters from another Atlus franchise appearing in Catherine, or with costumes or characters from Catherine appearing in another Atlus franchise.

The good news is we don’t have long to wait. This stream will kick off our weekend here in the West, so make sure you check back on Saturday and we’ll get you caught up!

[ Via Gematsu ]