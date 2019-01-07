A Brand New Devil May Cry 5 Demo Is Coming to PS4 in February

The hope for a Devil May Cry 5 demo has been brewing since the game’s announcement at E3 2018. Xbox One players recently got a demo of the game, causing many to wonder if that demo would eventually make its way to the PlayStation 4. It won’t. Instead, a new Devil May Cry 5 demo is coming on February 7, 2019 for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as announced on the official DMC 5 Twitter account.

Huge thanks to everyone who downloaded and tried out the #DMC5 Xbox One demo! As of today, it will no longer be available for download, but it’s still playable if you have it on your system. A new demo is coming Xbox One and PS4 on Feb 7th! pic.twitter.com/VZLNAL2tAk — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2019

So far, the marketing for the game has been a mixed bag. We’ve gotten plenty of deep dives into the inner workings of the game, from extended trailers and interviews to 20-minute gameplay showcases directly from Capcom. At the same time, the company had to deal with controversy regarding the game’s theme song, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the original vocalist. Lastly, the confirmation of microtransactions in Devil May Cry 5 has raised concerns among fans regarding the game’s progression system.

Still, Devil May Cry 5 remains one of the most anticipated releases of 2019, and now fans will be able to get their hands on the hack-and-slash action themselves a month before the game’s official release.

Devil May Cry 5 is set to release on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

