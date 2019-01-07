DOOM Composer Mick Gordon Is Recruiting Heavy Metal Screamers for a Choir

DOOM composer Mick Gordon is currently hard at work writing music for an unspecified video game project. While he won’t reveal the title’s name, he has announced plans for the project’s music. Gordon aims to recruit heavy metal screamers for a heavy metal choir. Anyone, so long as they’re over the age of 18, is invited to apply, regardless of their musical background.

Gordon announced the news in a YouTube video, where he told those interested to sign up by filling out a form on his personal website.

The application itself seems pretty straightforward. Applicants need only to supply their name, email address, and link to a demo video that best demonstrates their “killer metal voice.” The last day for entry is February 1, 2019. Additionally, applicants must be able to attend the first recording session in Austin, Texas, which will take place the first week of March. Gordon also makes it a point to mention that this gig won’t be free. Those that are hired to join the heavy metal choir will be paid, and are to receive a credit to their name.

According to Gordon, it’s possible a heavy metal choir of this kind has never been assembled, making this unnamed project the first to feature such a sound. With that in mind, in addition to Gordon’s being signed on for the title, it seems the game in question has to be DOOM Eternal.

Since its E3 2018 announcement, news about DOOM Eternal has trickled out piecemeal. For instance, id Software previously teased plans for single-player DLC, and offered an explanation as to why the title DOOM 2 is off the table. With the game set to launch in the not-too-distant future, more information is bound to surface soon.

Presently, DOOM Eternal lacks a specific release date, but it is slated to launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in 2019.