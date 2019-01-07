Adorable Kingdom Hearts III Funko Vinyls Coming Your Way Soon

Against all odds, Kingdom Hearts III is really happening, and to celebrate, Square Enix has partnered with Funko to bring us some cute vinyl figures from the series. There are a few different Kingdom Hearts III vinyl figures to choose from, so take a look at the gallery below to view the entire collection.

Included is a Vynl package, which features Sora and a Heartless. Additionally, you can get your hands on the 5 Star figures, featuring Sora, Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and Soldier Heartless, as well as the Gamestop exclusive Sora from Monsters, Inc.

Finally, there are two more traditional Funko Pop! figures being released, featuring Sora from Monsters, Inc. One has orange skin, and the other one has gray skin. These will be exclusively available at Target and BoxLunch, respectively.

Currently, there is no set release date for these Kingdom Hearts III vinyl figures, but the Funko site does say they’re coming soon. When we find out, you’ll be the first to know when you can purchase these figures.

One date that is certain is January 29, 2019, which is the date we can finally play Kingdom Hearts III when it releases for PS4 and Xbox One. As a reminder, there have been leaked copies seen out in the wild, so beware of spoilers on the internet. Let’s all enjoy it together.

[Source: Funko]