Granblue Fantasy Versus Director Teases New Roster Reveals

Granblue Fantasy Versus, the upcoming 2.5D fighting game from Arc System Works, will be featured in the upcoming Granblue Fantasy fifth anniversary livestream in March 2019. Director Tetsuya Fukuhara hinted that we can look forward to more playable characters being revealed during the show, which means it’s probably safe to assume that we’ll see some fresh new gameplay footage as well!

Exactly when the Granblue Fantasy anniversary stream will take place has yet to be determined, but the fifth anniversary of Granblue Fantasy is on March 10, 2019. According to Gematsu, previous broadcasts have taken place the Sunday before the anniversary. In this case, March 10th falls on a Sunday, so that seems like a safe bet for now, if you’d like to mark your calendar.

While not mentioned explicitly in relation to the anniversary broadcast, we’re also expecting to see more footage and receive more information about Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the upcoming action-RPG in development from PlatinumGames. This is by far one of the most notable projects in development from PlatinumGames and Cygames at the moment, and is also headed to the PlayStation 4 eventually; a release window hasn’t been established.

Granblue Fantasy Versus, on the other hand, is slated to hit PS4 in 2019. Stay tuned for more information very soon!

Are you looking forward to this fighter? Do you play the mobile game and have a favorite character you would like to see appear? Let us know in the comments!