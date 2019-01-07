Hyper Jam Will Pick a Fight on the PS4 This February

Hyper Jam is a predominately top-down, neon-stylized arena brawler, and it’s coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 12, 2019. Fast paced dashes and a wide variety of weapons will characterize these local and online matches.

Take a look at the action in the trailer below.

Jump into any battle with 2-4 players. Don’t worry about the platform your friends have, as online cross-play will be supported. Experiment in between matches by combining and stacking perks to create a unique setup for your character. Fight to the death exactly how you want, with whoever you want, in these 80s inspired arenas. Each one features over the top character designs.

Below are Hyper Jam‘s official features.

Furious Combat Hyper Jam features fast-paced multiplayer arena gameplay for 2-4 players. Annihilate your opponents round after round using katanas, rocket launchers, sledgehammers, and more. Perk Drafting After every round, players choose new perks that stay with them for the rest of the game, stacking and combining with their existing ones to create more powerful effects. A wide pool of distinctive perks ensures no two games are ever the same. Local and Online Multiplayer Grab some controllers and take on your friends at home, or test your skills against the rest of the world in public or private online matches. Cross-platform matchmaking means there are even more challengers for you to face! ’80s Aesthetic Play as a strong selection of ’80s-inspired characters on a variety of beautiful and dangerous arenas, ranging from a sundrenched Miami hotel rooftop to a gritty Neo-Tokyo subway. Killer Synthwave Soundtrack An addictive soundtrack featuring Carpenter Brut, Dance With The Dead, Meteor and more will keep hearts racing as you blow each other to bits. AI Bots Hone your skills against AI bots before taking the fight online. Customise bot difficulty, game rules and more to create your own challenge.

Hyper Jam launches on February 12, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will be $14.99 on console and $12.99 on PC. For more indie games on the PlayStation 4, be sure to check out our list of the best ones to pick up.