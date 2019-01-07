Marvel’s Spider-Man’s First Marvel Gallery PVC Statue Is Available for Preorder

Another statue featuring Spider-Man donning the white-spider suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man will soon hit the market. This time, the figurine comes from Diamond Select Toys, which is adding this new version of the webslinger to its Marvel Gallery PVC line. The statue begins shipping on May 29, 2019 and will cost around $40. Preorders for the figure are already live on websites such as Toywiz.com and Tfaw.com.

Similar to other figures in the Marvel Gallery, such as the MCU’s Black Panther and the comic version of Thor, this Spider-Man statute stands a little over nine inches tall. Wearing his white-spider suit, Spidey is posed atop a rock-like structure that bears his iconic spider emblem. Beneath the rock structure rests a base that also features web-inspired details. Cortes Studios sculpted this stunning figure, based on a design by Caesar.

The only photos currently available for the Diamond Select Toys figure are pictured in the gallery below:

For fans looking to purchase something a little cheaper, there are a few Funko Pop! figures based on Marvel’s Spider-Man. Those interested in spending more money, however, can preorder the Sideshow and Hot Toys figure. It’s pricey, costing $250, but the extraordinary attention to detail cannot be beat. The Sideshow and Hot Toys Marvel’s Spider-Man figure won’t start shipping until September 2019.

Since its September 2018 release on the PlayStation 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man has been quite the hit. In addition to breaking several sales records during its launch month, the title has already gone on to be crowned as the fastest-selling superhero game in the United States.

[Source via Bill Rosemann on Twitter]