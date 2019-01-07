PlayStation 4 Sales Exceed 91 Million After Strong Holiday, Spider-Man at Over 9 Million Sold

Sony didn’t waste any time touting impressive PS4 sales numbers from the holidays. As of December 31, 2018, the PlayStation 4 has sold through more than 91.6 million units globally. That number includes 5.6 million units sold during the 2018 holiday season running from November 19, 2018 through the end of the year. That makes the PS4 the fourth best selling home console behind only the PS2 (more than 155 million units), original PlayStation (102.5 million units), and the Wii (101.6 million units). If sales continues at this pace, the PlayStation 4 will exceed 100 million well before the end of 2019.

PS4 software sales during the 2018 holiday season reached 50.7 million (Blu-ray and digital downloads combined). Altogether, that’s a whopping 876 million PS4 games sold since its launch back in 2013. Sony also took this opportunity to tout numbers for the PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, which launched in September 2018. Since its launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man has sold through over 9 million copies as of November 25, 2018. Curiously, this statistic doesn’t include sales numbers through the remainder of the 2018 holiday season, so it’s really anyone’s guess as to how high-flying total software sales for Insomniac’s superhero title are at this date.

President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment John Kodera thanked the community for their support and revealed that there are more than 90 million monthly active PSN accounts.

Thanks to the continued support from our fans during the holiday season, we are pleased to announce that PS4 has reached 91.6 million units globally. We are also happy to announce that the monthly active users of PlayStation Network continues to show strong growth, and has surpassed 90 million as of end of November 2018. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our passionate community around the globe, and our partners, for helping us achieve these milestones. This year, we will bring more enhanced experiences to our fans along with a highly anticipated lineup of games that are only possible on PS4. As we look toward the next PS4 milestone, SIE will continue to evolve, and we will further expand the platform to deliver the best interactive entertainment experiences to the world.

As the world continues to speculate on the existence of the next generation of consoles, Kodera promises continued expansion and evolution of the PS4 platform. With sales numbers these strong, it wouldn’t be surprising for Sony to continue to milk support for the popular console rather than leaping too early into the next generation. Do you think strong sales numbers offer any hints as to when we’ll see a potential PlayStation 5? It was seven years between the release of the PS3 and PS4, so we could be looking at 2020 for a refresh no matter what the sales trends continue to look like.

[Source: Press Release]