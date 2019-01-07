The PUBG PlayStation Plus Bundle Is Making Some Players Wait Days for Account Activation

PlayStation 4 players in Europe, the UK, and in South Africa are reporting that their 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions, which they bought in a promotional bundle with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, are taking multiple days to activate. In many cases, players are unable to play PUBG online after purchasing the game, due to the PS Plus activation delay.

For anyone interested, you can still find the bundle on the PlayStation Store here. For $69.99, you get a digital copy of PUBG and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus. Typically, a year of PlayStation Plus would set you back $60 and PUBG is $30 on its own. You’re looking at about $20 in savings from taking advantage of this deal, so we think it’s worth it.

It’s worth it if you’re willing to wait, anyway. Our readers across the pond will want to read up on a few of the comments in this Reddit thread. Apparently, it’s a bit of a lottery as to whether your PS Plus account activates upon purchase or not.

The topic creator pointed out that PlayStation Support admitted that the PlayStation Plus activations were going out in waves, and that some users may have to wait up to four business days before their accounts are activated. That means that if you purchase the PUBG and PS Plus bundle today, it could be Friday before you’re able to actually play the game online. That’s if you’re unlucky.

So how much is that discount worth to you? If you’re looking for a cheap way to score a year of PS Plus and one of the generations hottest multiplayer games, and you’re in no rush, this is a great promotion. If you’re looking to get down on some chicken dinner tonight, you may want to pay for your PS Plus subscription a la carte.