Rockstar Hiring for ‘Next-Generation’ Projects, Wants to Improve MoCap Tools

With Red Dead Redemption 2 out the door, it appears Rockstar Games has its eyes on developing for next-generation hardware. This is most notably apparent in a couple of job listings that have recently surfacedfor the developer’s various studios. Naturally, Rockstar doesn’t merely aim to develop for next-gen, the company wants to innovate, namely where MoCap technology is concerned.

For its team in India, Rockstar is looking to hire a Senior Environmental Artist. In the job posting on Rockstar’s official website, applicants are invited to join the team that will “create next-generation worlds for some exciting upcoming projects.”

A posting for Rockstar’s New York City studio also appears on the website. The NYC team’s art department is hiring for a MoCap Tools Developer. Similar to the India posting, the term “next-generation” receives direct mention. When hired, the new MoCap Tools Developer will “help create and build upon the next generation of MoCap tools and pipeline.” Considering the uncanny facial animations featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, the next phase of MoCap tools for Rockstar are bound to be groundbreaking.

Neither of the job postings listed above, nor the myriad other openings at Rockstar, provide a clue as to what the developer has planned. Still, it’s interesting that Rockstar is future-proofing, by hiring staff with the next-generation of games in mind. Regardless of whatever the next project may be, Grand Theft Auto 6 seems the strongest possibility. Rumors concerning the next Grand Theft Auto date back to mid-2016. Yet, the studio has spoken nothing of it, other than to say that it’s happy a new GTA will not launch during Trump’s Presidency.

While fans await what Rockstar has planned for next-gen consoles, there’s still plenty to enjoy with Red Dead Redemption 2, especially with the Red Dead Online consistently receiving updates.

[Source via PlayStation Universe]