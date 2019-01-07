Obsidian Praises Publisher Private Division as a Great Partner for The Outer Worlds

The reveal of Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds during The Game of Awards 2018 was one of the ceremony’s most surprising moments. Considering the studio’s recent acquisition by Microsoft, news of the title’s publisher counts as another surprise. Take-Two subsidiary Private Division will publish Obsidian’s RPG, and the studio has nothing but praise to express about the partnership.

Apparently, Private Division’s support extends beyond funding Obsidian’s vision. The publisher is excited about The Outer Worlds; additionally, it’s been gracious in providing QA testing results. Developers Tim Cain and Leon Boyarsky shared these sentiments with EDGE for the magazine’s upcoming February 2019 issue.

Cain told the publication, “[Private Division has] been wonderful. Everybody there understands what we’re trying to make and they help us do that. They have this QA team who we’ve been sending game drops to along with test planets because this game has a lot of ways you can play it. And they’ve been really good at testing all the different paths and coming back and telling us what worked and what didn’t.”

Boyarsky chimed in next, adding, “It’s been great. Sometimes when you’re dealing with third parties and other publishers, they see something in your game that’s not the game you’re making, and they want to take a different direction. But Private Division really seemed to grasp what we wanted to do and were very excited about it.”

That Obsidian has a fully invested support system from its publisher is sure to please fans. For years, many have awaited the studio’s potential return to the Fallout series. Following both Bethesda and Obsidian confirming that such a project is unlikely to happen again, hope dwindled for an RPG of Fallout: New Vegas‘ nature from the studio. Luckily, based on what’s been shown, thus far, The Outer Worlds appears to be a direct answer to said concerns. Its unapologetic Fallout influence seems readily apparent, to say the least.

The Outer Worlds does not yet have a concrete release date. However, it is scheduled to release sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

