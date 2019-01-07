Check Out a Glimpse at Three Upcoming Fortnite Emotes

You thought the Fortnite leaks would end after the unfortunate demise of FNBR? Well, as long as there’s the internet, there will always be datamines. It seems Epic has taken a bit of a break on coming after leakers, as we’ve gotten a glimpse at three currently-unreleased emotes in the game. Naturally, there’s been no word from Epic yet, but be on the lookout for the Cheer, Lazy Shuffle, and Time Out emotes.

All currently unreleased emotes in-game Posting due to epic not seeming to make any attacks on leakers recently What ones will you buy? (thanks @shpankus for the ffmpeg thing) (Repost cause i said skins, not emotes) pic.twitter.com/niv4xooY8M — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 6, 2019

Two of the emotes featured, the Knee Slapper and Mind Blown, were just released on January 7th. With that in mind, it should be a matter of time before the other three get released.

Emotes have definitely been a source of controversy for Epic Games and Fortnite during 2018. The publisher, which made $3 billion in profit last year, is currently facing lawsuits from a number of prominent names, in regards to some of the emotes featured in Fortnite. It began when rapper 2 Milly sued for what he claims is theft of the “Milly Rock” dance. Things intensified when Alfonso Ribeiro and internet star Backpack Kid followed suit. Thankfully, these incoming emotes are much more generic, so we shouldn’t see them cause any sort of legal trouble.

Are you excited to try out these new emotes? Let us know!