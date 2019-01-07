The Writers Guild Awards Video Game Nominees Include God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man

The Writers Guild Awards, an annual ceremony that recognizes outstanding screenwriting in film, radio, promotions, new media, and video games, has announced its nominations for best-written video games in 2018. The ceremony will take place on February 17, 2019. With the impressive year we had for games, it’s wild to think about the competition and just how well-written some of these games truly are.

The Writers Guild Awards video game nominees are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Batman: The Enemy Within, Episode 5-Same Stitch

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Specifically talking about their video game award and how games qualified for it, WGA stated:

The WGA’s Videogame Writing Award honors the best qualifying script from a videogame published in the previous year. To be eligible for WGA consideration, games must have been released between December 1, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and feature on-screen writing credit(s). Credited videogame writers must have been or must have applied to become members of the WGA Videogame [sic] Writers Caucus at the time scripts were submitted. Work that was not produced under WGA jurisdiction was also eligible for submission. Judging for the WGA Videogame Writing Award is conducted by panels comprised of Videogame Writers Caucus members and/or Writers Guild members active in videogame writing.

It will be interesting to see which game is crowned as best-written for 2018, considering how impressive each nominee is. Games have progressed so much, especially in the storytelling and writing categories. Which game do you think should win for best writing out of the Writers Guild Awards video game nominees? Let us know!

[Source: WGA.org]