13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Is Getting a Special Demo in March

While 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim still doesn’t have a release date, you will be able to play the beginning of the game very soon! After a trademark filing was discovered, Atlus and Vanillaware have officially announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue. It will be available in Japan on March 14, 2019, and there are a variety of ways you can get your hands on it.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue allows you to experience the beginnings of all 13 playable characters’ stories, for a total of around three hours of gameplay. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to transfer your data in the demo to the full game. However, you will be able to at least get a taste of what 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has to offer.

There are a number of different ways you will be able to play 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue when it releases. The first and cheapest option will be the “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Digital Archives” pack. In addition to a download code for the demo, it also will include an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme and avatar pack. It’ll cost 980 yen.

The next pack is the “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Music and Art Clips” pack. It should be noted that this will be the only way to get 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue on a physical disc. If you’re someone who prefers physical media, this is the set for you. The whole thing costs 2,980 yen and includes:

Music and Art Clips original box

36-page visual book

10-track original mini soundtrack CD

PlayStation 4 theme and avatar set

You can also get the demo by buying two other Vanillaware titles, which are now available at reduced prices. At 3,890 yen each, you can get the Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir and the Dragon’s Crown Pro “New Price Version Campaign Pack” sets. Each pack comes also comes with an exclusive soundtrack, theme and avatar pack, in addition to a physical copy of the game you choose to get.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim does not have a release date, although it is confirmed for the PlayStation 4. In addition, it will be heading to the west, though there’s no news on that front, either.

Will you check out this demo when it releases? Let us know!

[Atlus/Vanillaware via Gematsu]