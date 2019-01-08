A Fan Created the Breaking Bad House in Far Cry 5’s Map Editor

One of the less talked about features of the Far Cry series is the map editor, which allows for users to go in-depth and make some interesting and detailed stages to explore. With each iteration of Far Cry, the map editor has gotten some improvements and has made level creation more user friendly. Recently, a YouTuber by the name of Mojo Swoptops posted a video of the creation of Walter White’s home from the show Breaking Bad in Far Cry 5.

The sped-up video shows exactly how the user was able to complete the final product, and it’s quite accurate to its real life counterpart, which is a real house in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The placement of greenery, including shrubs and trees, are all in their correct locations, and the way the lighting looks is stunning.

The user was even detailed enough to include house lights and lawn chairs to make the house feel more lived-in. It seems like the only thing missing is the pool in the backyard. Either way, it’s a fun watch, so take a look at the video if you’re a Breaking Bad fan. Funnily enough, the video ends with a shot of the house showing a pizza on the roof, recapturing the that famous scene from the show.

The user also has other Far Cry 5 map editor creations on the channel that you might like. Watching these creations just goes to show that there are so many talented people out there and it’s fun to watch.

Who knows what people will create with the map editor in Far Cry: New Dawn. Whatever it is, it will surly be colorful and wacky and full of that post-apocalyptic goodness.