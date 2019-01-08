Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Massive January Update Introduces Level Scaling

Ubisoft is releasing a massive new update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The January 2019 update includes exciting new quests, new features, new weapons, and new enemies. It also includes something the community has been begging for since launch: enemy scaling. You can check out the video above for an overview of everything coming this month.

Ubisoft has also published a comprehensive update summarizing everything new in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s January update. We’ll share that summary with you below, but be warned that there are some spoilers here for those of you who haven’t played the game yet or have just started playing:

The Legacy of the First Blade – Episode 2: Shadow Heritage Continuing the story arc from the first episode, Hunted, in the second installment you get to investigate a blockade initiated by the Order of the Ancients around the port city in Achaia. You’ll discover a group of stranded citizens whose lives are being threatened by a fierce naval commander, the Tempest, who is in charge of the blockade.

Shadow Heritage will be available starting January 15. To start Episode 2 you need to complete the first episode, Hunted, complete the Naxos questline in Chapter 7 of the main story, and be at least level 28. THE LOST TALES OF GREECE – DAUGHTERS OF LALAIA & POET’S LEGACY DAUGHTER OF LALAIA – In Daughters of Lalaia, you will go to a village where the men have left for battle, leaving the townspeople and their children defenseless. Responding to their request, you’ll train them to prepare for incoming danger.

POET’S LEGACY – In Poet’s Legacy, you’ll meet Greece’s most scandalous poet. During this questline you’ll learn that she isn’t quite what she seems as you become increasingly involved in her risqué performances. CYCLOPS – ARGES Behold, the mighty Arges will soon rise! Face the legendary Cyclops known as the Bright One, and get your chance to win his legendary weapon, the Hammer of Hephaistos. He resides on a Volcanic Island in the Angry Caldera of Arges which you can fast travel to with the additional markers added to the map in the 1.1.1 Title Update. This is an endgame challenge, so we recommend that you are at least Level 50 when attempting to face Arges. UBISOFT CLUB REWARD– AYA We’re happy to announce that Aya from Assassin’s Creed Origins will be joining the ranks of your Adrestia as Legacy Lieutenant! Keep an eye on the Ubisoft Club social pages later this month to ensure you don’t miss the arrival of the Egyptian Assassin. NEW ITEMS With Dionysos’ Character Pack you’ll become the most stylish misthios, dressed to impress for any occasion. The Dionysos Character pack contains a gear set, mount, and a legendary dagger. Later this month you’ll be able to get your hands on the Athena Character and Naval Pack. Like Phidias’s grand statue of Athena, this pack really impresses a crowd. NEW MERCENARY TIERS Many of you already proved yourself victorious over dozens of Mercenaries and successfully claimed the prize for fighting your way to the top. Are you ready to defend your title? Good! Two more tiers have been added to the Mercenary Ladder, which will reward you with new benefits worthy of a demigod…if you can conquer them! HEPHAISTOS’S WORKSHOP With the next Title Update, we’ll be adding an all-new vendor to the game. You can expect the following services from him: Learn – View all existing engravings, and purchase more engravings with Drachmae.

Upgrade – You can upgrade your gear to Engravings Tier 6 and 7.

Engrave – As you would expect from any blacksmith, you can also engrave gear at Hephaistos’s Workshop. ENEMY SCALING One of the most community-requested features since launch is coming this month. With the next update you will be able to adapt enemy scaling settings to your preferences. As soon as the update hits on January 10, visit the options menu and find the Level Scaling setting. From there you’ll be able to customize how drastically the enemies will scale to your level. Heavy – All enemies remain at your level.

Normal – No change in the difficulty settings.

Light – Content is around two levels below your level.

Very Light – Content is around four levels below your level.

