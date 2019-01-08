Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s ‘The Daughters of Lalaia’ Asks You to Save a Famous City From Ruin

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players have a new quest to complete. In a recent update, Ubisoft has added a new quest called “The Daughters of Lalaia.” This is the latest in “The Lost Tales of Greece” questline, which has been released bit by bit, for free, for all Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players. You should be able to find and initiate the quest near the sync point in the Valley of the Nymph.

In a recent tweet, Ubisoft simply teased, “In this new Lost Tales of Greece, you will be confronted with choices for the survival of a village that has been left defenseless and preparing them for incoming danger.”

We’re not sure what the quest entails, but we sure as hell know what we hope it entails. Lalaia is a town in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which is named after the nymph Lalaia, daughter to Kephisos the river god. The people of Phokis named the town after Lalaia, due to the presence of a famous spring there that Lalaia is said to protect.

As war encroaches upon Lalaia, we’re hoping that we’ll get to interact with a kind of Grecian “special forces” called the Daughters of Lalaia, and help them to defend the town against soldiers and mercenaries. That would be an incredibly-rewarding experience, especially for those of you playing through the game as Kassandra.

Have you started The Daughters of Lalaia quest? Let us know what you think about the setup in the comments below, and let us know how you’re enjoying it! No spoiler, please. In the meantime, you can hang here for all of the latest Assassin’s Creed news!