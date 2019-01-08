Battlefield V Tides of War Chapter 2 Strikes Next Week

It’s January 2019, and that means EA and DICE are entering Chapter 2 of Battlefield V‘s Tides of War, the game’s free live-service model. This second content update, Lightning Strikes, will launch on January 17, 2019, as revealed through an in-game image. It will last until sometime in March.

Chapter 2: Lightning Strikes continues the game’s post-launch campaign, following up Chapter 1: Overture. The rollout of this additional content had a rocky start. Overture was delayed the day it was supposed to release, then released the following day. Overall, reception has been mixed. Hopefully, things will go more smoothly for the release of Chapter 2.

January also seems like the month we’ll see Battlefield V currency made available, i.e in-game currency that can be purchased with real money. The development team purposefully delayed this currency’s availability in the hopes of giving players a chance to get to know the systems first.

Similarly, Firestorm, Battlefield V‘s battle royale mode, won’t be made available until Chapter 3: Trial by Fire. This portion of the game’s post-launch content is estimated to release in March. This delay was also intentional, to avoid overwhelming players at the launch of the game.

Once again, you can expect Battlefield V, Tides of War, Chapter 2 to release on January 17, 2019.

