Dead or Alive 6 Gets Hit With a Delay and Pushed Back to March

Originally set to release on February 15, 2019, Dead or Alive 6 has been delayed by two weeks and will now come out on March 1, 2019. This delay is meant to give the development team a little bit more time to polish the game and make balance adjustments.

A recent press release included a direct statement from the Dead or Alive 6‘s producer and director, Yohei Shimbori, as stated below.

The title’s development is already near complete; however, we would like to take more time to further polish its balance, gameplay, and expressivity. In return for your patience, we commit to bringing you the best Dead or Alive gaming experience. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience caused by the release delay of Dead of Alive 6.

The game was recently rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in preparation for its release in North America, so it’s clear the missile is already in the air. The delay really shouldn’t be cause for concern for fans of this fighting game. It just means everyone will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on this ever-growing roster . Perhaps this delay will be filled with a few more character reveal trailers to hold us over?