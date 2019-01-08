Director Says Devil May Cry 5 Supposedly Takes 15 Hours to Finish

Devil May Cry 5‘s release date draws near, meaning development on the game itself nears completion. Accordingly, Capcom is able to relay more concrete details about the overall experience. One such bit of information is that this Devil May Cry entry will allegedly take players longer to complete than previous titles in the long-running franchise.

This news comes courtesy of a press event in Seoul, South Korea. As Gameshot reported, Devil May Cry 5 Director Hideaki Itsuno was asked in a Q&A session about Devil May Cry 5’s length. Based on internal play tests, fans will supposedly spend 15 hours with playable characters Dante, Nero, and V before the credits roll.

Interestingly, this is a little longer than the average Devil May Cry experience, which can typically offer players upwards of 12 hours of playtime. Such was the case for both Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4. With three playable characters, each with their own unique playstyle, the added time seems a given. It’s also worth noting that Itsuno’s statement does not specify whether the estimated playtime accounts for potential side content and the like.

While fans on Xbox One have already experienced the latest Devil May Cry in an exclusive demo, PlayStation 4 players will soon get to try their hand, too. A new DMC5 demo is set to launch on the PS4 and Xbox One come February 7, 2019. What exactly the new demo will entail remains to be seen.

Capcom will launch Devil May Cry 5 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 8, 2019.

[Source: Gameshot via GamingBolt]