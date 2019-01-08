Final Fantasy XIV Update 4.5 Marks the Beginning of the End for Stormblood

Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest chapter, Stormblood, is coming to a close. Today marks the release of patch 4.5, A Requiem for Heroes, and with it comes the beginning of Stormblood‘s exciting climax. When the second part of patch 4.5 launches in March, fans will see the conclusion of the Stormblood storyline, and the stage will be set for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers.

Patch 4.5 is packed with new content, including new main quests, a new raid chapter, new trials, tons of new housing options, and even a new “Limited Job:” The Blue Mage. Starting on January 15, the Blue Mage job will be available to anyone who has cleared the main A Realm Reborn questline, and has a level 50 Disciple of War or Magic class/job.

Here’s an overview of everything that came with today’s update:

New Main Scenario Quests – The first half of the thrilling climax to the Stormblood storyline, helping to set the stage for the upcoming expansion, Shadowbringers.

Return to Ivalice 24-Man Alliance Raid – The conclusion of this raid series will send players to Orbonne Monastery, and feature content from guest creators Yasumi Matsuno (FINAL FANTASY XII / FINAL FANTASY Tactics) and Keita Amemiya, creator of the GARO television and film series.

New Trial – Confront Seiryu in both normal and extreme difficulties in the last chapter of the Four Lords’ quest line.

New Instanced Dungeon – The Ghimlyt Dark

New Custom Deliveries – Crafter and Gatherer-focused questlines

Gold Saucer Update – New GATE, Air Force One; New Content, Doman Mahjong

New Minions, Hairstyles, Emotes, and Mounts

Gather your free company and start questing, because you only have a couple of months until the second part of update 4.5 drops, and Stormblood comes to an end!