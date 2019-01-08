Former IGN Editor Says The Last of Us Part II Will Come Out This Year

With Sony staying silent about its releases as of late, and with the company skipping 2019’s E3 and last year’s PlayStation Experience event, there has been a lot of speculation about the nature of their lineup of games (not to mention speculation about the PlayStation 5). One thing many PlayStation fans have been wondering about is when Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will release, with a lot of the community hoping it will be this year.

Former Editor of IGN and current content creator for Funhaus, Alanah Pearce, is quite confident that The Last of Us Part II will release this year. Recently, Pearce was involved in a discussion on Twitter in which the topic of 2019 games was brought up, saying “TLOU2 100% has,” in response to whether or not it will release this year. She continued, saying that she’s “been told multiple times by multiple people,” qualifying that because it hasn’t been publicly announced, there’s always the chance it could change.

It is important to note that Pearce is not employed by Naughty Dog, so we can’t take this as an absolute certainty, but she has established herself as a credible source over the years. Those Tweets have since been deleted, but the screenshots of her responses can still be seen above. Ultimately, we will have to wait for a response or announcement from Naughty Dog surrounding the official The Last of Us Part II release date.

It’s a game that many of us here at PlayStation Lifestyle are excited about and we hope we get our hands on it soon. Naughty Dog hasn’t announced an official The Last of Us Part II release date, but we have no doubt that the game will be nothing less than great. According to Asher Einhorn, a designer from the team, the game is shaping up to be “freakin’ unreal,” so the excitement is ever present.

[Source: Extra.ie via Twitter]