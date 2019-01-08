Metro Exodus Is Full of Harsh Conditions and Harsher Realities

Set in post-apocalyptic Russia, Metro Exodus is taking a moment to highlight the environment and enemies you’ll face in its harsh world. Take a look at what you’ll experience in the wake of nuclear devastation in the story trailer above. You may even hear some familiar voices when you do.

This Metro Exodus story trailer opens with a reminder of where this story comes from, as it’s “inspired by the internationally bestselling novel Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky.” Hauntingly narrated by Anna, the Spartan Order’s top sniper and Artyom’s wife, we’re given the catalyst for the entire story. Curiosity and hope are the driving forces behind this adventure beyond Metro and into the unknown and dangerous Russian wastelands.

It’s a high-risk move, and the characters are banking on earning worthwhile rewards. This examination of Metro Exodus‘ story is saturated with heartbreaking harshness, as not everyone will survive this journey, and filled with sweeping landscapes. But even in the video’s most peaceful moments, it’s clear that everything is shaped by danger and violence.

Endure every season as you make your way across Russia in this epic first-person shooter published by Deep Silver and developed by 4A Games. You’ll be able to document the entire thing in creative ways, considering the game’s photo mode will be available at launch. According to Sony, this will end up being one of the most exciting games coming out this year.

Metro Exodus will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15, 2019, after getting pushed a week from its original release date.

[Source: YouTube]